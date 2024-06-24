Michael J. Fox's daughter has tied the knot! On June 22, Schuyler Fox exchanged vows with her longtime partner in New York's Catskill Mountains, People reports.

Per the outlet, Schuyler and her unnamed groom said "I do" in front of a handful of stars, including Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and Jennifer Grey at Hayfield Catskills.

"They dined under a tent, and it really looked like a picture perfect garden party," a source told the outlet of the nuptials. "They seemed like such an adorable, gentle family."

The wedding was made even more special by the fact that it was held on her mom, Tracy Pollan's, 64th birthday. In addition to Schuyler, Michael and Tracy -- who've been married since 1988 -- share three other kids: Sam, 35, Aquinnah, 29, and Esmé, 22.

While the family has yet to post about Schuyler's wedding day, Michael took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday and seemed to allude a big day in the Fox family.

"In every beautiful way, it's beautiful Tracy's beautiful day," he wrote alongside several shots of his longtime love. "I love you and today will be magnificent. Always forever your Mike with so-much love. Happy birthday. It's gonna be an epic day."

Sam also posted about his mom's birthday, sharing a photo of Tracy and Schuyler dancing.

"Happy birthday Teep!! I love you so much and I'm very excited that I actually get to spend the day with you!!" he wrote, before addressing his sister by writing, "(@schuyler_fox don't worry, your post is coming later)"

When ET spoke to Michael back in April, the actor -- who's battling Parkinson's disease -- opened up about his life goals aside from his acting career.

"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids and that's been the big thing," Fox said, before noting of his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, "And then the other is with the foundation."

The foundation has certainly been a success, as it's raised more than $2 billion.

"It's crazy! I mean, you never think about that when you start, and then you're plugging, you're plugging, you're plugging, and then you turn around and you look back and you're like, 'Wow, this is really amazing!'" Tracy told ET in April. "It's so much bigger [than yourself], and when it really hits home is when you meet somebody whose family -- or they -- have been affected by Parkinson's, and they just look at you and they just say, 'Thank you so much for everything you've done.' And then you just realize the impact."

