Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating their love!
Over the weekend, the Back to the Future star and the Inventing Anna actress took to social media to celebrate 35 years of marriage.
"35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike," Fox wrote next to a post that was filled with pictures of him and Polllan from over the years.
Smitten by her leading man, Pollan took to the comments to reply.
"Love you so much!!!" she wrote.
Over on her Instagram, Pollan penned her own tribute.
"35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more💗," she wrote next to a picture of her and Fox with their arms wrapped around each other, as they pose in front of a scenic landscape.
Fox, 62, and Pollan, 63, tied the knot in 1988. Together, the couple shares four children -- Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21.
Ahead of their anniversary, the Teen Wolf actor spoke with ET and shared the secret to his and Pollan's long-lasting love.
"We give each other space to make mistakes. Always remember that. Don't perceive slights," he told ET. "... That's what's beautiful about marriage, it's us two."
When it came to describing his time with his leading lady, Fox said it has been "the best 35 years of my life."
