Michael J. Fox Shares the Secret to His and Wife Tracy Pollan's 35-Year Marriage (Exclusive)
Michael J. Fox Says He Initially Used Alcohol to Cover Up His Pa…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Jacklyn Zeman, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 70
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Official Trailer
Lainey Wilson Reacts to Fate of 'Yellowstone' (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen Sued by Former Manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate Finally Feeling …
'The Masked Singer': Why Dick Van Dyke Brought Judges to Tears
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Secretly Married After 1 Year of…
Watch Jelly Roll Bring the Party to 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet (…
Go Behind the Scenes of the Westminster Dog Show Preparations
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Danielle Ruhl Opens Up About Mental Health …
Why the Property Brothers Got Emotional in New Season of ‘Celebr…
Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits to Messing Up His Family in New Doc…
Michael J. Fox has been happy and in love for more than three decades. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith, the 61-year-old actor opens up about the secret to his marriage with Tracy Pollan, which he calls "the best 35 years of my life."
"We give each other space to make mistakes. Always remember that. Don't perceive slights," he says. "... That's what's beautiful about marriage, it's us two."
Over the years, Fox and Pollan welcomed four "beautiful kids," Sam, 33, Schuyler, 28, Aquinnah, 28, and Esmé, 21.
Through it all, Pollan has been the secret ingredient for Fox, who tells ET he'd "be dead" without his better half.
It wasn't always easy, though, something that's explored in Apple TV+'s new documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. When Fox first moved to the U.S., before he met Pollan, "it was a tough few years" for him.
"We didn't have a lot of money. I was dumpster diving because I knew the grocery store would throw baked goods out. We'd steal jam and peanut butter from the IHOP or Denny's. It was a tough existence," he says. "But in a relatively short period of time I was famous and I was the biggest movie star in the world... It was crazy. It made no sense."
At the height of his career success, Fox met Pollan on the set of Family Ties.
"There's a scene in the film where I am kind of a bit of a jerk, which I'm happy they showed," he says of the documentary. "Tracy kind of steered me in the right direction. And then we got married."
Shortly thereafter, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and then, as he puts it, "it got interesting." One way he dealt with his health issues was by using alcohol.
"I was just clearly using alcohol to cover the disease," Fox, who hasn't had a drink in 30 years, says. "... I had a really difficult time, but the reason I shared this is this is part of the deal."
Also part of the deal was learning to laugh amid the pain, which, Fox admits is sometimes "hard."
"Laughing is always my first response to anything," he says. "... It's just looking for joy in things. It helps to have a family that [supports you]."
Ultimately, his diagnosis "turned into the best thing."
"All of a sudden I was part of a community, a family of people who had the same disease," he says. "They certainly get through it. It changed my life. It made me."
After being diagnosed with Parkinson's, Fox started his foundation, which has raised more than $2 billion to date. That impressive number is not how Fox views his legacy, though.
"The thing I think my legacy is, and I'm really grateful for, is the fact that there's a woman from 25 years ago who couldn't go shopping because she couldn't speak properly, and she couldn't find change in her purse, and she was afraid people would think bad things about her, like she was drunk and that kind of stigma. [I get to] take that pressure off people," he says. "They say, 'He has it. I know him. I know that you're going through [this]. That's huge."
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres Friday, May 12 on Apple TV+.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meg Ryan Makes Rare Public Appearance in Support of Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox Addresses His Mortality With Parkinson's Diseaase
'STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie' Trailer Is Here: Watch!
Related Gallery