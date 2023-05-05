Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance on Thursday evening, in support of Michael J. Fox's new Apple TV+ documentary. The 61-year-old actress attended a special screening of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

There, she was photographed with Fox, 61, and his wife, Tracy Pollan, 62, as the three celebrated the upcoming release of the film, which recounts Fox’s story, going from a small Canadian boy to one of the biggest stars in Hollywood during the 1980s to his subsequent (and ongoing) battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The recent outing comes over a year after Ryan was last seen attending a dinner hosted by Jane Campion in March 2022. The Los Angeles event at the Hotel Bel-Air was in support of the director's Netflix film, The Power of the Dog.

Ryan's appearance at Fox's screening also comes almost a year to the day when her return to the world of romantic comedies was first announced. At the time, she was slated to direct and star alongside David Duchovny in What Happens Later, a film based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz.

At the time, ET reported that the rom-com -- which will be Ryan's first since 2008 -- centers on exes Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny), who are reunited when they find themselves snowed in at an airport overnight. Willa is still a free spirit, while Bill is coping with a recent separation -- but over the course of their night together, the pair is compelled to look back on their shared past and revisit any feelings that still linger between them.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the incredible teams at Bleecker Street and HanWay alongside us as we bring this special story to the screen," What Happens Later producers said in a press release. "We believe it’s a look at life and love that audiences the world over will relate to and hunger for in these uncertain times when connection and reconciliation feel more important than ever."

"HERE WE GO!!" Ryan posted to Instagram, with a photo of the film's poster.

Since then, little has been heard about the status of the project while Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is set to debut Friday, May 12 on Apple TV+. While speaking to ET, the actor reflected on the documentary. "I love the way that they did it," he said. "They applied this sort of footage to the narrative, to my story, and they found situations in films that acted out the -- because it actually happened in my life."

He added, "It's a really good film."

