Blanket "Bigi" Jackson and Prince Jackson came together on Tuesday to remember their late father, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 65th birthday. The occasion was marked by a heartfelt gathering at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where Cirque du Soleil's acclaimed Michael Jackson: ONE show is currently being performed.

In a rare joint appearance, 21-year-old Blanket and 26-year-old Prince were seen offering a poignant tribute to the King of Pop. The event held special significance as it coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Michael Jackson: ONE show's residency in Vegas.

Splash News

The event was hosted by members of Michael's estate, who engaged in a public Q&A session as part of the Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration. The evening also featured an exceptional performance by the cast of the Michael Jackson: ONE show, which promises to blend music, acrobatics, and artistry into a stunning spectacle.

Fans and attendees were treated to additional attractions, including a book signing by Michael Bush, the author of The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson. Moreover, a meet-and-greet with the original Michael Jackson: ONE creative team and representatives from the Grammy winner's estate was arranged to further engage and celebrate the music legend's legacy.

The festivities extended beyond the stage, with fans who had purchased tickets to either of the two shows on Tuesday being treated to a delightful spread of cake and cupcakes before the main event. The occasion allowed fans to come together and commemorate the indelible impact that Michael left on the world of music, art, and entertainment.

This wasn't the first time that the Jackson siblings attended the Cirque du Soleil show. In 2018, Paris and Prince Jackson were in attendance at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, where they accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on behalf of their father. The award recognized Michael's humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, a cause that he passionately supported.

Paris, the 25-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, honored her father's memory on what would have been his birthday with a touching tribute that included candid insights and a powerful onstage moment during a live performance in Colorado.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Paris shared a series of videos that gave fans a glimpse into the mixed emotions she has experienced in the past. In one of the clips, she sat in a dressing room after her performance at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado, addressing her followers.

Reflecting on her father's approach to birthdays, Paris revealed, "Back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a 'Happy Birthday,' celebrating it -- nothing like that." She further explained that Michael didn't even want his children to know the exact date of his birthday, to avoid any potential parties or celebrations.

However, Paris acknowledged the prevalence of social media in modern times and how it has become a way for people to express affection. She expressed frustration at the judgment she faced when choosing not to post about her father on his previous birthdays, recounting the hurtful comments she received. In response, she created a heartfelt video to share with her followers.

Paris then offered a glimpse of her live performance on that same day, where she had taken the stage alongside bands Incubus and Bad Flower. Addressing the audience, she emotionally noted, "It’s also my dad’s birthday. And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone."

Highlighting her gratitude and love for her father, she acknowledged the monumental effort he invested in his career, enabling her to follow her own passions on stage.

In a video, Paris encouraged fans who consider themselves "superfans" of Michael to commemorate his birthday by engaging in causes he deeply cared about, such as climate change, environmental activism, and animal rights. She believed that these causes were close to his heart and would be fitting ways to honor his legacy.

