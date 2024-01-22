Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, have now made their own relay team!

On Monday, the professional swimmer and former Miss California, both 38, announced on Instagram the arrival of the newest addition to their crew, a baby boy.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world," the 28-time Olympic medalist wrote. "Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂."

Nico joins older brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

The proud parents first announced they were adding another member to their family in October when Nicole shared photos for their anniversary while showing off her growing bump.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!" she wrote. "For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙."

While some followers speculated that the blue hearts in her post alluded to the baby's sex, the mom of four confirmed days later that they were expecting another little guy in the new year.

"I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up," Nicole told Today. "But I strongly believe you're given what you're supposed to have, and I'm really excited to have another boy."

Around the same time, Nicole also told the outlet that the baby's older brothers were set on a name that they ultimately did not choose.

"They love the name Drifter. The running joke is that the baby's name is going to be Drifter," she said. "The sweetest thing is how genuinely excited the boys are to meet their brother. Having four boys will be crazy but wonderful."

The couple first met in 2007 at the Espy Awards and began dating shortly after. They dated on and off until their engagement in 2015 and ultimately tied the knot in October 2016.

