Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 4

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson are expecting a fourth child together, Nicole announced on Monday.

The happy couple also revealed the news via an Instagram post celebrating their anniversary on Sunday, when Nicole wrote "a memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years" with her husband. In the Instagram post, the proud parents stand together at an NFL game while Nicole has her baby bump on full display. In the caption, she continued, "for those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024."

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life," she continued. "I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!"

Michael and Nicole first met in 2007 and married in 2016. Together, they are parents to sons Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 3.

Though Michael didn't reveal the news on his own Instagram, he did add Nicole's post to his story, writing "happy anniversary, love you."

The happy mom and dad spoke to People about parenthood in 2021, saying they encourages all of their sons to speak openly about their emotions.

"It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be," he said.

"We don't hide from emotions," Nicole added. "We teach them that Daddy or Mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug. And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."

RELATED CONTENT: