Happy birthday, Michael Strahan!

The former NFL star turned 47 on Wednesday, and in honor of his special day, his Good Morning America Day co-host, Sara Haines, gave him the sweetest surprise on live TV.

In the segment, which was also posted to GMA's Twitter, Haines reveals that she snuck out to Houston, Texas, to sit down with Strahan's parents ahead of his birthday.

"There is no price on what our friendship means to me, so I had to come up with a gift that was simply priceless," she explains. "I had to call in for some favors and travel a few miles, but I hope you're going to like it."

"So, Michael, in order to find you the perfect gift, I had to go to the people that know you best, [your] Mom and Dad," she continued in a clip of her getting ready to knock on his parents' door. "Today I want to give Michael a special day where we focus on him."

Haines then asks his parents heartwarming questions, like, "Do you remember the day we was born?" and "What was his role in the family?"

As Strahan was watching his parents respond, he started to get a bit emotional. "This was above and beyond anything I would ever imagine that anyone could ever do for me," he said to Haines. "It is the nicest thing anybody's ever done for me."

ET reported back in July that Strahan and Haines would be co-hosting the third hour of GMA together.

"I have some very exciting news that I want to share with you guys, but of course I couldn't do it alone," Strahan teased at the time, in a video with Haines. "It's the new third hour of GMA and we're calling it, GMA Day. GMA Day!"

"Tell your friends, tell your family, shout it from the rooftops!" he added. "Because it's about to go down and we want you guys to join us so that we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

