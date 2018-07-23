Michael Strahan to Co-Host 3rd Hour of 'Good Morning America' With Sara Haines

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are getting their own hour on Good Morning America!

"I have some very exciting news that I want to share with you guys, but of course I couldn't do it alone," Strahan, 46, teases in an announcement video.

"It's the new third hour of GMA and we're calling it, GMA Day. GMA Day!" 40-year-old Haines exclaims in the Brady Bunch-style clip.

"Tell your friends, tell your family, shout it from the rooftops! Because it's about to go down and we want you guys to join us so that we can make every day an amazing GMA Day," Strahan excitedly declares.

This news comes over two years after Strahan left Live With Kelly after co-hosting with Kelly Ripa for four years. He's been at GMA since September 2016. As for Haines, she's been a correspondent on GMA as well as a co-host on The View. Over the weekend, it was reported that she would be leaving the daytime talk show to co-host GMA Day with Strahan.

The new hour will kick off on Monday, Sept. 10, and is set to replace The Chew, which was recently canceled.

