Michael Strahan won't be waking up with America this week. A spokesperson for Good Morning America tells ET that the 51-year-old co-host won't appear on the ABC morning show this week.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," the spokesperson says. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

The former New York Giants player last appeared on GMA on Oct. 26. During his absence from the morning show, Strahan also has not appeared on Fox's NFL Sunday where he typically serves as an analyst.

Strahan has not publicly spoken out about his absences. He last posted to social media on Oct. 25 to promote The $100,000 Pyramid, which he hosts.

The TV personality, who's a dad to four, joined GMA in 2016 after spending four years co-hosting Live! with Kelly Ripa.

Strahan normally hosts the famed morning show alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee.

In the wake of his absence, fellow ABC hosts Juju Chang, who co-anchors Nightline, and Linsey Davis, who hosts World News Tonight on Sundays, have filled in.

RELATED CONTENT: