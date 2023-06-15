Michael Strahan Celebrates as Twin Daughters Graduate From High School -- See the Sweet Pics
Michael Strahan is having a proud dad moment. The Good Morning America co-host shared snaps from his twin daughters' high school graduation ceremonies on Instagram and revealed what's next for the duo.
"✌️ Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad," Strahan captioned a photo carousel, showing daughter Isabella Strahan wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet of white roses. The father-daughter duo flashes peace signs with one hand, while Isabella happily displays her new diploma.
Isabella's big day comes two weeks after her twin sister, Sophia Strahan, graduated from a separate school in New York.
"My baby girl graduated!! I am so proud of you!!" the former NFL pro captioned an Instagram post from Sophia's ceremony. "You are intelligent, beautiful, and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you are going to accomplish at Duke. Congrats Sophia!! Love you! ❤️❤️ #GirlDad"
Strahan shares the 18-year-old twins with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is also dad to Tanita Strahan, 31, and Michael Strahan Jr., 28, whom he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.
Back in 2021, Strahan opened up to ET about how his HBCU experience at his alma mater, Texas Southern University, shaped him. The 51-year-old played football there before graduating in 1993 and beginning his pro career.
"Texas Southern, it gave me the life I have now. Without Texas Southern, I am not here, I'm not talking to you," Strahan told ET. "What I loved about it, is it was a school that fit me, my personality. It was the right size. It was the right environment. It fostered me. It had the perfect type of coaching and teachers and students that I needed. It took me from being a boy, it made me a man. It taught me a lot of responsibility that I needed."
Being at an HBCU, Strahan said, gave him a feeling of "togetherness, of unity, of belonging."
Strahan hoped that his own story would help "kids and students and people to understand that you can be anything you want to be from wherever you are in your life."
Strahan's post-college accomplishments include a 15-year NFL career, which culminated with his nomination to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as a successful broadcasting run, with gigs at Live With Kelly and Michael, GMA, and Fox NFL Sunday.
