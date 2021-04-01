Michael Strahan has not changed one of his most noticeable features. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to confirm what fans were already suspecting -- that the video he posted on Tuesday of him at the dentist closing the gap in his teeth was an April Fools' Day joke.

In a video, Strahan at first wears a mask over his mouth and shares how surprised he is that so many people care about the gap in his teeth. He eventually takes the bandana off and says it was all an April Fools' Day joke.

"The gap is here to stay for a little while," he says. "Not going anywhere anytime soon, so, April Fool's Day, everybody. I had a good time, and I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything that I saw, but the gap is here. The gap is here to stay. It's not going anywhere for a little while. My mama likes it, so, there you go -- for you, Mama."

On Tuesday, the Good Morning America co-host shared video of himself on Instagram closing the gap in his two front teeth. Strahan said in the video while sitting in the dentist chair that his fans, friends and business partner all told him not to get rid of his gap but that he wanted to do it for himself.

"It'll be 50 years in the making," he cracked.

Later, when he looked at his teeth in the mirror with no gap, he could hardly believe it.

"I love it!" he exclaimed with a big smile.

He captioned the video, "I did it. @smiledesignmanhattan #GoodbyeGap."

The reaction in his comments were, not surprisingly, mixed, with some fans sad that he was thinking about getting rid of one of his signature features. Other fans were convinced this was an April Fools' Day joke.

"Oh no Michael that was your trademark," one fan commented. "Please do not do it Michael 😢."

Still, others praised him for doing what he wanted to do.

"Love the gap, but you look amazing!!" one fan wrote. "We deserve to make changes, even as we age."

Strahan has previously talked about embracing the gap in his teeth. In 2018, he expressed his support for actor Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall on This Is Us, after the child star posted a video in response to those who were ridiculing the gap in his teeth.

"@lonniechavis you are an inspiration my man! You make me proud to rock my gap and your message is exactly on point," Strahan captioned his repost of Chavis' video on Instagram. "Embrace your uniqueness and live your life with happiness! What people criticized me for earlier they now embrace as a signature."

"No one is perfect and who really wants to be," he continued. "Life is much better when you can relax and be who the good Lord made you!"

Back in 2012, he also talked to ELLE magazine about once changing his mind when it came to closing the gap in his teeth.

"I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man…I was in my 20s," he recalled. "I was playing with the Giants. There's so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix anything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, 'This is who I am.' I'm not perfect. I don't want to be perfect. At this point, I don't think my kids would recognize me without it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Strahan Shares How His HBCU Experience Helped Shape His Career (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Michael Strahan Calls Chris Harrison's Apology a 'Surface Response'

Michael Strahan Shares How His HBCU Experience Helped Shape His Career

Michael Strahan Gives Update on His Recovery After COVID-19 Diagnosis