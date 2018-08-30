Michelle Branch is officially a mom of two!

The 35-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with her fiance, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, and announced the news on Thursday with a sweet picture of their newborn son, whom they've decided to name Rhys.

"Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney ✨💙 born August 28th, 2018 At 11:48pm 8 lbs 13oz 20 inches," Branch wrote.

Branch is also a mother to her 13-year-old daughter, Owen, whom she shares with ex-husband and former bassist Teddy Landau.

The singer recently shared a picture of her baby bump, calling herself "huge."

"Family photo. Hoping the full moon does its magic #huge," she captioned an Instagram photo which also shows Owen swimming in the background.

She also shared that she was past her due date.

"When you’ve passed your due date and your hens start laying their first eggs, you take it as a good omen. Thought this baby was gonna be a Leo but Virgo it is!" she wrote.

Branch announced she and 38-year-old Carney were expecting in February. The musicians started dating after meeting in 2015 and got engaged in July 2017.

"Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise," she captioned her ultrasound. "Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!"

ET spoke to the couple last September, where they talked about working together on Branch's third album, Hopeless Romantic. The two also didn't rule out making music together again in the future.

“We’ve definitely talked about doing a project together that wouldn’t be a Michelle Branch record, which is exciting, because at this point I don’t know what that sounds like,” Branch said of going to back into the studio with Carney. “I guess it’s just kind of one of those things that we’re gonna take song by song. Some of those are definitely more Michelle Branch songs, but I guess it’s one of those things where we’ll know the second we start working. Whatever inspires us more and pulls us more, will probably be what we’ll record and what we’ll spend time on.”

Branch also talked about planning their wedding.

“I got home from tour and have gone down a Pinterest rabbit hole, like every other person planning a wedding,” she admitted at the time. “We just want to have a big party.”

... Just don't expect a traditional wedding band.

“It was funny, because I was talking to our wedding planner, and she was asking if we wanted a live band at the wedding, and I was like, ‘No!’” Branch said. “She was surprised. I was like, ‘The last thing we want at our wedding is live music.’”

“I mean, unless it could be, like, Led Zeppelin,” Carney chimed in. “I just don’t want a wedding band.”

“We’ll put a playlist together or something," Branch said with a laugh.

