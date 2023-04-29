Michelle Obama Moonlights as Bruce Springsteen's Backup Singer and It's Fantastic
Michelle Obama was born to sing! The former First Lady indulged the crowd Friday night at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona when she hit the stage and performed like a true pro.
According to video circulating on social media, Michelle and actress Kate Capshaw (who is married to Steven Spielberg) joined Bruce's wife, Patti Scialfa, onstage at Olympic Stadium and performed the backup vocals to "Glory Days." In the video, Michelle and Kate are smiling and having a blast while keeping a steady beat with hand tambourines.
While the trio was on one side of the stage, Springsteen could be seen jamming out on his guitar and singing alongside Steven Van Zandt. No word on where former President Barack Obama and Spielberg were seated during their spouses' surprise performance, but no doubt they were somewhere nearby.
TMZ on Friday reported that the Obamas, Springsteen, Spielberg, Kate and Patti all went out to dinner Thursday night at a ritzy restaurant called Amar. The Obamas are clearly living their best life right now. Earlier in the day, the doting couple was spotted taking a stroll down a Barcelona street and they attracted big crowds.
The Obamas waved hello and smiled as they went about their business as private citizens, never mind their heavy Secret Service detail in tow.
That Michelle joined Springsteen onstage should come as no surprise, considering Barack struck up a friendship with Bruce long before he became the 44th President of the United States. More recently, Obama and Springsteen co-hosted the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast, in which they talked about their friendship, lives, music and enduring love of America.
