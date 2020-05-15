Michelle Obama to Honor Class of 2020 With 'MTV Prom-athon'

Michelle Obama is continuing to help high school seniors to still feel celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announced on Friday's Today show, the former first lady and When We All Vote co-chair is taking part in "MTV Prom-athon," a nationwide virtual prom experience for the entire class of 2020, whose proms and graduations have all been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event is set to feature surprise celebrity guest appearances, along with live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, as a way to make the night unforgettable. Fans can stream it live on Friday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET by heading to MTV's YouTube.

During her appearance on Today, Michelle also surprised the 20 student leaders from the 20 winning schools of the 2020 Prom Challenge via a private Zoom call. The contest, which was set up to find the most creative nonpartisan youth voter registration efforts, had over 1,600 applicants.

Michelle personally congratulated the following winning schools for their efforts and impact:



Dobson High School -- Mesa, AZ

Western School of Science & Technology -- Phoenix, AZ

Norte Vista High School -- Riverside, CA

Compton Early College High School -- Compton, CA

Community Charter Early College High School -- Lake View Terrace, CA

Thurgood Marshall Academy PCHS -- Washington, DC

Hialeah Gardens HS -- Hialeah Gardens, FL

Meadowcreek High School -- Norcross, GA

TF North High School -- Calumet City, IL

Muchin College Prep -- Chicago, IL

Communication and Media Arts High School -- Detroit, MI

Cass Technical High School -- Detroit, MI

John F. Kennedy High School - Winston -- Salem, NC

R.J. Reynolds High School - Winston -- Salem, NC

Valley High School -- Las Vegas, NV

STEM Academy at Showalter -- Chester, PA

Abraham Lincoln High School -- Philadelphia, PA

Building 21 High School -- Allentown, PA

Westbury High School -- Houston, TX

Golda Meir High School -- Milwaukee, WI



ET reported last week that Michelle and her husband, Barack Obama, will also be participating in a series of virtual commencements for the Class of 2020.

On Saturday, Barack will partake in Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020, a one-hour primetime special airing simultaneously on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC (and streaming on various online platforms like CBS All Access) starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Other celebrity guests include LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers and H.E.R.

Then, on Saturday, June 6, the Obamas will be featured commencement speakers for YouTube Originals' Dear Class of 2020 multi-hour event. Michelle's Reach Higher initiative will host a full hour of content to officially kick off the celebration.

The virtual commencement will begin streaming on the YouTube Originals channel and the Learn@Home site starting at 3 p.m. ET, and will include other A-list guests like Lady Gaga, BTS, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Zendaya, along with inspirational leaders and notable creators.

Malia and Sasha Obama Say They're 'Proud' of Mom Michelle in Rare On-Camera Interview



