Michelle Williams Can't Keep a Straight Face Around Amy Schumer in 'I Feel Pretty' Gag Reel (Exclusive)

"She brought so much...just, funny," I Feel Pretty's co-writer and director, Abby Kohn, told ET of working with Amy Schumer. "Whether it's bringing jokes or doing bits. Bringing humor to every moment whether scripted or not scripted."

You get that sense and then some in this exclusive look at the rom-com's blooper reel, in which Schumer partakes in unscripted bits (like, repeatedly finger-feeding co-star Rory Scovel during a dinner scene until he breaks character) and has Michelle Williams cracking up while attempting to shoot a particularly silly reaction shot.

"I can't do it!" Williams bursts out laughing. I Feel Pretty's hidden comedic gem -- seriously, cast Williams in more comedies -- the actress' breathy, bonkers vocal fry might have seemed like the hardest aspect of her character to maintain, but it appears keeping a straight face while widening one eye, squinting the other and perching her hands under her chin like a child beauty pageant contestant, was even more difficult.

I Feel Pretty, which is available on Blu-ray and DVD on July 17, includes an extended gag reel as well as deleted scenes and a "Being Pretty" featurette, in which the cast "reflects on what it means to feel pretty."

