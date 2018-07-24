Michelle Williams Returning to TV in First Lead Role Since 'Dawson's Creek'

Michelle Williams is returning to TV!

Twenty years after her debut as Jen Lindley on the beloved WB teen drama Dawson's Creek, the actress is coming back to the small screen in her next leading role, starring alongside Sam Rockwell in an untitled FX limited series about legendary dance and choreography pair Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. The eight-part series will be produced by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tommy Kail, as well as Dear Evan Hansen playwright Steven Levenson.

“Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film. But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse’s work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style – and make him a star," the producers said in a press release. "We are honored to work with the incredible team at FX and Fox 21, and these two extraordinary actors, to tell the story of this remarkable couple, and the complicated, fascinating relationship between them.”

Fosse and Verdon's daughter, Nicole Fosse, added, "My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known. They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty, and trust that endured both fantasy and reality. Finally, we have a creative team with the talent and wisdom to tell the story."

Read the full description of the series below:

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, this eight-part limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors, she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Back in March, Williams reunited with her Dawson's Creek co-stars for an Entertainment Weekly cover story on the show's 20th reunion -- and posed with real-life BFF Busy Philipps for one of the covers.

"I know Dawson's Creek means so much to so many people but to me it means the most because it's where I met my best friend," Philipps captioned the shot on her Instagram. "Thank you @entertainmentweekly for getting my college friends back together! #creekweek."

See more on the reunion in the video below!

