Michelle Yeoh Joins 'Wicked' Movie as Madame Morrible

We couldn't be happier that the Wicked movie has found its Madame Morrible in Michelle Yeoh!
ET confirmed on Thursday that the Oscar frontrunner will star as the Shiz University headmistress in the upcoming adaptation from director Jon Chu. The role was originated on Broadway by late Tony winner Carole Shelley.
The two-part film adaptation -- which has already announced Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero -- began production on Wednesday, with Chu and the cast sharing sweet messages of support on social media.
Chu also announced the casting of Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq on Wednesday.
ET spoke with Chu at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in March, where he opened up about the possibility of original Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel making an appearance in the Wicked film.
"The door is always open. Are you kidding?" Chu said. "I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing. They've been so gracious... They’ve only been supportive and kind."
Wicked is due out in two parts, set for release on Christmas 2024 and 2025.
