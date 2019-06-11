You can't keep Mick Jagger down for long.

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman underwent a heart valve procedure in April and had to postpone a leg of the band's No Filter tour, and in a new interview, Jagger says he's definitely on the mend.

"I'm feeling pretty good," he tells Toronto radio station Q107.1. "Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band."

Jagger says he has slowed down when it comes to touring.

"I don’t do it all the time, [like] 12 months a year," he notes. "When you’re young, that’s what you do. [Today, I] spend three or four months on the road in a year and that seems to be quite a good balance."

The Rolling Stones are going back on the road for their rescheduled tour dates starting with two shows in Chicago, Illinois, on June 21 and 25. After 14 more stops, the tour will end in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 31.

Jagger's rep told ET in April that the singer had "successfully undergone treatment," and was "doing very well." The rep added that he was "expected to make a full recovery."

Last month, the legendary rocker further assured fans that he was back to his old self when he shared an Instagram video showing off his signature dance moves post-surgery.

