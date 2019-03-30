The Rolling Stones' North American tour has been postponed.

The band announced the news early Saturday morning, explaining that the next leg of the No Filter Tour, which was supposed to kick off in Miami, Florida, on April 20, would need to be rescheduled for Mick Jagger to undergo "medical treatment."

"Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible," read a statement obtained by ET. The band's rep declined to provide additional information on what the treatment was for.

Jagger, 75, apologized to fans on Twitter. "I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," he said. "I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

All 17 dates on the No Filter Tour's North American leg, from April to the end of June, have been postponed. Fans have been advised to hold onto their existing tickets, as they'll be valid for rescheduled dates.

