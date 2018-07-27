Mick Jagger Poses With All 4 of His Sons in Rare Family Photo

Mick Jagger is 75!

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated his milestone birthday on Thursday surrounded by his family. Mick’s daughter, 26-year-old model Georgia May Jagger, shared on pic of the festivities on her Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday Dada! We love you 💜,” Georgia captioned the shot of her dad with all four of his sons -- James, 32, Gabriel, 20, Lucas, 19, and Deveraux, 19 months.

The pic is slightly chaotic with Mick grinning while holding a screaming Deveraux, James yelling on the couch, Lucas cackling on the floor and Gabriel looking beyond overwhelmed.

Melanie Hamrick -- Mick’s 31-year-old current girlfriend, with whom he shares Deveraux -- posted her love for the rocker on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday my [love],” she captioned a dark, celebratory video with upbeat music playing.

Instagram

Mick’s ex, Luciana Gimenez -- who shares Lucas with the “Dancing in the Streets” singer -- posted a tribute as well. “Happy Bday!!!! Feliz aniversário! Dear friend ! Dear Daddy!! We love u! @mickjagger @lucasjagger ( devolve o lucasss),” she wrote alongside a selfie of the trio smiling for the camera.

The music legend has a total of eight children with five women, ranging in age from 19 months to 47 years old. Marsha Hunt and Mick share his eldest child, 47-year-old Karis. Bianca Jagger became Mick’s first wife in 1971; before they divorced in 1978 they welcomed a daughter, Jade, 46.

Mick also has four children -- Georgia, James, Gabriel and Elizabeth, 34 -- with Jerry Hall, whom he was with from 1977-1999. In 1999, Mick welcomed Lucas, his son with Luciana. The “Gotta Get a Grip” singer has been with Melanie, his current girlfriend, since 2014. The couple welcomed their son, Deveraux, in 2016.

Here’s more on the rock icon:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mick Jagger Remembers Late Girlfriend L'Wren Scott on Her Birthday: See His Touching Post

EXCLUSIVE: Celeb Photographer Spills Old Hollywood Secrets From Shooting Marilyn Monroe, Mick Jagger and More

Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Shares First Photo of Rocker's Eighth Child: 'I'm So in Love'

Related Gallery