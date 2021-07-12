Mickey Guyton to Release Debut Album 'Remember Her Name' in September

Mickey Guyton's debut album is on the way! The country music artist announced the September release of her first studio album on Monday, revealing the album title, Remember Her Name.

In a statement, Guyton called the upcoming release "a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville."

"This album is the closing of a chapter," she added. "All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."

The 37-year-old singer also celebrated the news on her Twitter page, tweeting, "Couldn't be more proud to share that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on Sept 24th! I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves & this album holds true to all of that."

Couldn’t be more proud to share that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on Sept 24th! I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves & this album holds true to all of that.♥️ https://t.co/ykm8YRYVxfpic.twitter.com/6C5ZrRGSKy — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) July 12, 2021

The album follows Guyton's critically acclaimed EP Bridges, which included the single "Black Like Me." The song earned her a 2021 GRAMMY nomination, making the singer the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country music category. Her performance during the show was the first by a Black female country artist.

While Guyton lost out to Vince Gill's "When My Amy Prays" during the GRAMMYs pre-show ceremony, she shared her gratitude at the nomination on Twitter. "Although I didn’t win this Grammy, it truly is an honor and I will forever be a Grammy nominated artist," she wrote. "I love you guys."

Although I didn’t win this Grammy, it truly is an honor and I will forever be a Grammy nominated artist. I love you guys. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 14, 2021

For more on Guyton, watch the video ahead.

RELATED CONTENT

ACMs 2021: Inside Hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton’s Gratitude-Filled Opening Monologue This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Mickey Guyton & Gladys Knight Deliver Powerful CMT Awards Performance

Mickey Guyton on Making History at the ACM Awards and Morgan Wallen

GRAMMYs 2021: Mickey Guyton Talks Groundbreaking Nomination and Being a New Mom (Exclusive)

Related Gallery