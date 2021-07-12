Mickey Guyton to Release Debut Album 'Remember Her Name' in September
Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight on Their Mutual Respect for Each…
'The Bachelorette': Katie and Greg Admit They're Falling for Eac…
‘RHOBH’ Sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Hilariously Inter…
Jennifer Hudson on the Pressure of Being Handpicked By Aretha Fr…
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts to Kelly Dodd Blaming Her for Thei…
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Share Their Reactions to Erika Ja…
Brett Young and Wife Taylor Show Off Their Adorable Nursery for …
Symone and Gigi Goode on Growing Up Queer, Their Friendship and …
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
Naya Rivera's Father George on Keeping Her Memory Alive for Her …
Amanda Kloots on Keeping Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Memory Aliv…
Sophia Bush on Keeping Her Personal Life Private and Standing Up…
Olivia Holt on What ‘Cruel Summer’s Finale Revelations Could Mea…
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Meet the Westminster Kennel Club’s 2021 ‘Best in Show’ Winner, W…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
Mickey Guyton's debut album is on the way! The country music artist announced the September release of her first studio album on Monday, revealing the album title, Remember Her Name.
In a statement, Guyton called the upcoming release "a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville."
"This album is the closing of a chapter," she added. "All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."
The 37-year-old singer also celebrated the news on her Twitter page, tweeting, "Couldn't be more proud to share that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on Sept 24th! I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves & this album holds true to all of that."
The album follows Guyton's critically acclaimed EP Bridges, which included the single "Black Like Me." The song earned her a 2021 GRAMMY nomination, making the singer the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country music category. Her performance during the show was the first by a Black female country artist.
While Guyton lost out to Vince Gill's "When My Amy Prays" during the GRAMMYs pre-show ceremony, she shared her gratitude at the nomination on Twitter. "Although I didn’t win this Grammy, it truly is an honor and I will forever be a Grammy nominated artist," she wrote. "I love you guys."
For more on Guyton, watch the video ahead.
RELATED CONTENT
Mickey Guyton & Gladys Knight Deliver Powerful CMT Awards Performance
Mickey Guyton on Making History at the ACM Awards and Morgan Wallen
GRAMMYs 2021: Mickey Guyton Talks Groundbreaking Nomination and Being a New Mom (Exclusive)