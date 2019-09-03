Mickey Rourke Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Bizarre TV Interview: Watch

Is that you, Mickey Rourke?

Fans were shocked and concerned on Monday when the 66-year-old actor and boxer appeared on the British morning show, Good Morning Britain, in an interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The brief appearance featured a drastically different-looking Rourke wearing a wide-brim cowboy hat, a black shirt that was unbuttoned at the top and right around his belly button, several small dogs, and Rourke posing next to oddly framed photos and holding a cane.

The most unusual part of it all, though, was Rourke’s face, which looked significantly different from how fans remembered it.

When asked about what it was like to go from a lengthy career hiatus to suddenly being back on top with his 2008 film, The Wrestler, Rourke launched into a lengthy story about how his psychiatrist convinced him to take the part.

“He said to me, ‘If Darren Aronofsky offers you a movie, do it,’” he revealed. “My psychiatrist works with a lot of heavy hitters in town here. He knows more than I know about what’s going on.”

After rambling for a bit, Morgan cut Rourke off and re-asked his question.

“I never really felt like being back at the top. I never felt like I accomplished that,” Rourke admitted. “When you’re out of work for a decade and then things start to happen again, I never really felt like I accomplished anything much.”

Rourke has previously admitted to having facial reconstructive surgery after suffering boxing injuries.

"I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together," he said in 2009.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mickey Rourke Continues to Wear Super Revealing Workout Clothes -- See the Pic!

Mickey Rourke Debuts Fabulous Hairpiece and Spray Tan

Mickey Rourke's Skin-Tight Workout Pants Are Very Revealing

Related Gallery