Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, have welcomed their first child. The pair announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media on Thursday.

The little one was born on Wednesday, according to his brand new Instagram. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches.

"Romeo Reign Sorrentino 🥰🚀," Mike captioned a series of photos showing their baby boy all swaddled up, as well as pics of himself and Lauren with their son in the hospital.

Mike and Lauren announced the happy news of their pregnancy in a food-themed Instagram post in November. "We have a Baby Situation," the reality star captioned a photo that showed him and Lauren posing in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" spelled out in flour on their countertop. The glowing mama-to-be posted an announcement of her own, writing: "Our biggest blessing is on its way."

The following month, the college sweethearts shared the sex of their baby on Instagram. "Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy," Mike commented on a series of pictures of him and Lauren standing in front of a giant Christmas tree which was lit up blue.

The duo, who wed in November 2018, previously suffered a miscarriage, but told ET in November 2019 they weren't giving up hope on adding to their family.

"We're doing OK," Lauren told ET at the time. "[Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. I looked at him lost when this happened, like, 'I don't know what to do, I don't know how to recover from this.' And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You're just one day at a time, and we're almost a month later, and I'm doing a lot better."

Lauren said, "We're still trying [to have kids]," to which her husband agreed and added: "We're going to keep trying. We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."

