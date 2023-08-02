Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is all about that sober life and putting his family first -- even when his willpower is put to the test while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Mike and his wife, Lauren, walked the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Wednesday at the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's new episodes, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his health and his sobriety journey.

"I sometimes like think about it, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, like, I can't believe I've come so far.' And then I look in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm just a tough son of a bitch,'" Mike said with a laugh.

"I mean there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know? You stick to what's working," he added, "and what's working for me is God and family."

Mike explained how he was "saved" by his loving "beautiful wife," and he's managed to overcome years of addiction and excess and turn his life around.

"I'm a dad first, I'm a husband first, my sobriety [comes] first. And sometimes, when I'm dealing with the cast and those type of those situations, it's not easy," he said. "I'm also trying to entertain millions, so it's a very fine line I have to walk sometimes. [But] I'm a champion of addiction today. And I wear that on my sleeve."

"I'm eight years clean and sober in December, a dad of two adorable babies and married five years and in a happy, healthy marriage," Mike said. "I'm living my best life and teaching others to do the same."

One way he's trying to help guide others is through his new book, which will be coming out in the fall, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation -- How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which he feels had the potential to "save countless lives."

"I document, in detail, how I saved myself from addiction, step by step," Mike shared. "I'm so proud of it. It's amazing."

See the cast reunite when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Aug. 3 on MTV.

Sammi Sweetheart Reacts to Her OG 'Jersey Shore' Looks (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby No. 2

'Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety

See 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Reunite on Red Carpet: PICS!

‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Guesses Iconic Quotes From the Show! (Exclusive)