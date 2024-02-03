Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, saved their 2-year-old son's life after he started choking on his favorite pasta. And now the reality TV star is sharing the footage of the ordeal while imploring the importance of knowing CPR.

The Jersey Shore star posted the Ring video Saturday on Instagram, which shows the family enjoying what was supposed to be "an ordinary dinner" at the Sorrentino household. But then, out of nowhere, Romeo started chocking on his favorite pasta, gnocchi.

"He hunched over and wasn’t breathing," Sorrentino recalled in the caption.

It's a harrowing experience to see on security footage, and it's compounded by audio where you can hear Romeo struggling to breathe. Quickly, Sorrentino and his wife spring into action and they eventually dislodge the piece of pasta blocking Romeo's airway. The ordeal, Sorrentino said, underscored the importance of knowing the lifesaving procedure known as CPR.

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," Sorrentino added in his caption. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼 it’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Sorrentino and Lauren, his college sweetheart, tied the knot in 2018 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The Jersey Shore cast, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, attended the ceremony.

The couple welcomed Romeo in May 2021, and they also share 1-year-old daughter, Mia Bella.

Sorrentino appeared in all six seasons of Jersey Shore, and he also stars on the spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Back in November 2023, Sorrentino sat down with ET and opened up about his gripping memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation -- How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which detailed his stints in rehab and a drug addiction that saw him drop $500,000 on drugs. He also opened up about smuggling drugs to Florida and Italy when the cast traveled to Miami and Florence in season 4.

Sorrentino credits his wife and his mother, Linda, for saving his life. He celebrated eight years of sobriety in December.

