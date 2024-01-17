Mila De Jesus' Husband Speaks Out After Influencer's Death

Mila De Jesus' husband is mourning the loss of the social media influencer.

George Kowszik, an entrepreneur and self-described motivational speaker, expressed shock in a series of Facebook posts after Mila's death just months after they tied the knot. It was Mila's daughter, Anna Clara, who announced her mother's death, and now George confirmed Mila died suddenly on Jan. 12.

"I am not really good with words and talking here," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much. I don't know what to say."

In a follow-up post, George thanked friends and family for their comforting words.

"Your beautiful, kind, caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS have instilled such PEACE in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt," he wrote, in part, Tuesday on the social media platform.

George also shared Mila's online obituary, which stated Mila died at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. She's being remembered as someone who "enjoyed and love going to the lake and spending time with her husband, children and friends." She was also "an incredible inspiration to all her followers and friends on Instagram," as well as an "amazing makeup artist, as makeup was her passion."

Mila's memorial service is slated for Friday in Worcester, and fans are encouraged to leave a message of condolence on the obituary site's guestbook.

Mila was a social media influencer with a strong following on Instagram and YouTube. She chronicled her weight loss journey on Instagram, where she had nearly 70,000 followers. Over the course of more than seven years, Mila lost around 150 pounds after undergoing gastric bypass and skin removal surgery. On YouTube, Mila's channel boasted more than 103,000 subscribers who were glued to her makeup tutorials.

Mila and George got married this past September. She was born in Brazil but lived in Boston. According to her online obituary, Mila is survived by George, her three sons, Pedro Henrique Marcal, Joao De Jesus, and Bento Luis De Jesus, and daughter Anna Clara Marcal.

She was 35.

