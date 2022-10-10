Mila Kunis and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Lying to Their Kids to Get Out of Playdates
Mila Kunis Admits She Lies to Her Kids!
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on His Son Billy Amid Ongoing Health …
Kyle Richards Dishes on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion and Explains Why Jamie L…
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
Michael J. Fox Talks Reuniting With ‘Back to the Future’ Co-Star…
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
NeNe Leakes on New BF and Doing Reality TV Again for 'College Hi…
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'90 Day Fiance': Elizabeth Cries While Confronting Her Family at…
'Sister Wives': Meri's Mother’s Death Rocks the Brown Family
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
'Luckiest Girl Alive': Mila Kunis and Chiara Aurelia on Tackling…
Andrew Lloyd Webber Recalls Prank His Children Pulled on the Que…
Mila Kunis jokingly admitted to lying to her kids in an effort to alleviate their busy social calendars while appearing on a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"This thing of like, if you invite one kid to a birthday, you have to invite the classroom?" Kunis told Kelly Clarkson on the host's talk show. "That's gotta go."
She and Clarkson then commiserated about feeling overwhelmed in relation to their children's schedules. "Everybody thinks I'm busy but my kids are so busy," Clarkson said. "There's always a party."
Kunis elaborated on the point, saying, "Because you get invited to 22 kids' birthday parties."
"How do you fit it all in?" Clarkson asked rhetorically. For both women, the answer involved a bit of deception.
"I totally lie to my children," Clarkson said. "I'm like, 'Oh, Disneyland is closed today.'"
Kunis laughed in response and told the fellow mom, "We just tell our kids we have plans when we don't. We all lie to our kids, OK?"
She added that she and husband Ashton Kutcher also use football as an excuse as well. When Clarkson said that she doesn't watch enough sports to invoke that reasoning, Kunis responded through another laugh, "Neither do I, hence the lies."
Kunis shares two children with Kutcher, 8-year-old Wyatt and 6-year-old Dimitri. Clarkson's two children, River and Remy, are the same ages.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mila Kunis on Handling 'Luckiest Girl Alive's Most Shocking Scenes
Mila Kunis Reacts to Ashton Kutcher’s Tequila-Fueled Love Confession
Mila Kunis Recalls The 'Ironic' Gift Ashton Kutcher Gave Her
Related Gallery