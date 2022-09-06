Mila Kunis’ past is coming back to haunt her in the upcoming thriller Luckiest Girl Alive. Slated to debut on Netflix in October, the film is adapted from Jessica Knoll’s popular 2015 novel of the same name. And ahead of its release, the streaming platform shared the first official look at the twisted story.

In the film, Kunis plays Ani FaNelli, a New York woman who appears to have it all, from the sought-after job at a glossy magazine to the dream Nantucket wedding. But all of that is threatened when a crime documentary director interviews her about a “shocking incident” that took place at her prestigious high school when she was a teenager. As a result, Ani is forced to confront the truth about what actually happened.

In addition to Kunis, the film directed by Mike Barker also stars Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac as well as Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

The adaptation, meanwhile, was written by Knoll, who first celebrated Kunis’ casting in the film back in 2021 by writing on Twitter, “After 6 years of relentless rewriting, rejections, studio changes, and tortuous periods of stagnation I am SO proud to share this news and SO excited to watch Mila Kunis bring Ani FaNelli to life. Let’s make a MOVIE.”

Over a year later, Luckiest Girl Alive is set to premiere Friday, Oct. 7 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mila Kunis to Star in Netflix's Adaptation of 'Luckiest Girl Alive'

Watch Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Try Viral Relationship Challenge

Ashton Kutcher Has the Best Response to Mila Kunis' 'Time' 100 Honor

Ashton Kutcher Praises Wife Mila Kunis as His ‘No. 1’ After Her TIME 100 Honor (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery