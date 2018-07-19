Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Still Together Despite Breakup Rumor (Exclusive)

Nothing to worry about here!

Despite a recent tabloid report claiming the two have broken up, ET has exclusively learned that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still very much together.

Minutes after we reported the news, Hemsworth took to his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself driving around in a car with Cyrus.

Instagram Stories

Additionally, Cyrus, 25, and Hemsworth, 28, were recently spotted together at the airport, as documented by a fan on Instagram.

Rumors began circulating early this week that the lovebirds had split and called off their engagement, with many fans speculating that the breakup was the reason why Cyrus swiped her Instagram clean earlier this week. The report claimed the pair couldn't agree on when they should have children.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first starting dating after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged in 2012, but broke up the following year.

The two rekindled their romance in 2016 and have seemingly been going strong ever since. A source told ET in March that they were finally working out the details of their highly anticipated wedding.

"Miley has come up with all sorts of different wedding plans. She is always creative and thinking of new ideas that will make her experience different, but recently she decided she would make it simple,” the source said at the time. "She hasn't announced anything because she is being very secretive, so only their friends will know and at the very last minute. This time they are doing everything their own way."

"This has been such a long, drawn-out process," the source added. "They joke about the idea that when they finally get married, people won't believe it's real!"

Hear more on Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Date Night at Elton John's Final Vegas Concert

Miley Cyrus Falls for Another One of Liam Hemsworth's Pranks -- See the Hilarious Video!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding: Here's Why It's Taking So Long (Exclusive)

Related Gallery