Buckle up. There's a fair amount of turbulence on an all-new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Bravo on Thursday dropped the season 15 trailer of the reality TV series that follows high-end luxury real estate agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. In the upcoming season, slated to start July 10 on Bravo, the besties deal with a number of challenges, both professional and personal -- from an overly anxious market thanks to high interest rates to a breakup and relationships skating on thin ice.

Altman warns, "There's going to be some turbulence," before he gets a reality check from none other than Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her husband, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, as she issues her own ominous warning, "By the way, if things go south, it's your fault!"

Altman, flanked by his wife and business partner, Heather Altman, while sitting in a booth and enjoying some drinks, laughs it off. But it quickly becomes clear that the market the foursome and every other real estate agent is facing is no laughing matter, as Altman shares a deal has fallen through.

For her part, Tutor reluctantly comes to terms with the new normal.

Josh Flagg, Tracy Tudor and Josh Altman return for an all-new season of "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles," which premieres season 15 on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. - Carla Platero (NBCUniversal)

"The luxury home market confronts its new reality -- not enough buyers and sellers," she says.

And it seems as though the stress in the workplace is also carrying over into the household. That's evident in a number of fronts, particularly when Heather confronts her husband.

"You're down here half the week, some nights not coming home," she tells him before adding in a confessional that he's "not going to stop" and "it may kill me."

Tutor also breaks down in tears after revealing she and celebrity trainer Erik Anderson broke up after nearly four years of dating. Tutor, who met Anderson during the pandemic, says off camera that Anderson "packed and left." She's later seen pouring her heart out, saying she had an inkling something was amiss in the relationship.

"I knew there was something wrong," she says in the trailer, "and I was too afraid to confront it."

Josh Altman and Heather Altman return for season 15 of "Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles." - Carla Platero (NBCUniversal)

Then there's Flagg's relationship with Andrew Beyer, the real estate agent he started dating not long after splitting from estranged husband Bobby Boyd. It appears Flagg and Beyer are having relationship troubles, as Flagg shares with Tutor he and Beyer bought a fixer-upper when they were doing well. While touring the nearly torn-down house with Tutor, Flagg tells her his heart's just not in it anymore to continue flipping the house.

Flagg and Beyer's relationship troubles come not long after Flagg and Boyd finalized their divorce in March 2023 after more than four years of marriage. That marriage was well documented during season 9.

As if that wasn't enough, it appears Flagg and Altman are -- once again -- at odds with each other, though the trailer doesn't make it clear if it's business or personal.

Though knowing their long history, it's probably both.

Season 15 of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

