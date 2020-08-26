The NBA and its players and coaches have taken myriad measures to make clear their support for the Black Lives Matter movement while standing against all racial injustice and police brutality, but in the wake of an unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, there has been a running dialogue among players that what they're doing isn't enough and about what more they can do to voice their anger and use their platforms to impact change.

It appears boycotting games is becoming a reality.

After reports surfaced that the Celtics and Raptors were having serious discussions about boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday, on Wednesday the Milwaukee Bucks did not show up on the court for their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are ready to sit out Game 5 in protest.

Game balls are being put away, as the Bucks decide to boycott game 5 against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/Cy32q2CJH7 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020

Nothing official has been announced, but the game was supposed to have been underway and this is what the court looks like.

With two minutes on the clock, here is the scene inside AdventHealth Arena: pic.twitter.com/9NngCMeuD7 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 26, 2020

(This story was originally published by CBS Sports at 1:15 p.m. PT)

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce Sends 'Prayers and Thoughts' to Jacob Blake's Family

Two Killed, One Wounded During Third Night of Jacob Blake Protests

Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot by Wisconsin Police