Mindy Kaling Gives an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling is hard at work on Legally Blonde 3. The 42-year-old actress and comedy writer was tapped to pen the script for the highly anticipated sequel and bring Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) to life again.
On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kaling was asked to tease the project by answering a series of questions.
Noting that she is "still working on our first draft" of the script with Witherspoon, Kaling shared that the most intimidating part of the project is "just capturing the voice and also things like the Bend and Snap."
"There are so many iconic moments in [the movies] that we have to come up with our new version of that," she explained.
Speaking of the Bend and Snap, Kaling revealed that Jennifer Coolidge's beloved character, beautician Paulette, will "1,000 percent" be returning for this installment.
One plot point question Kaling opted not to answer was about whether Elle Woods would be making a presidential run.
While she kept mum about that topic, Kaling did reveal that Witherspoon herself was the one who reached out to her about the film.
"I was just working on my shows and she asked me to do it," Kaling said of her actress pal. "I'm writing with my friend, Dan Goor, who created Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so he's super funny. Yeah, she approached us."
Coolidge spoke to ET earlier this month, revealing she hasn't seen a script for the film yet.
"I have not seen the script. I am told Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon are talking about it and I hear it is going to be finished soon. I heard it is close but I haven’t seen it, I really haven’t," she confessed before jokingly adding of the film's release, "I hope I am alive by then."
MGM Studios has confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 will hit theaters in May 2022.
