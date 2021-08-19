Mindy Kaling Says Motherhood Has 'Forced' Her to Embrace This Trait
Mindy Kaling is opening up about how motherhood has changed her for the better.
The 42-year-old actress -- who is mom to two kids, daughter Kit, 3, and son Spencer, 11 months -- was a guest on CBS This Morning on Thursday, where she admitted that her children have helped her become more calm.
"I wasn't a patient person before this," Kaling confessed. "I'm still not really patient, but it's really forced me to embrace that."
"I'm tested sort of every day," she added. "And I think it's great. It's really made me grown as a person. I feel like I'm so much more caring, and it's just, that's one of the blessings of parenthood. You just have to think about yourself less and it makes you a kinder person."
Back in February 2018, Kaling spoke to ET about motherhood at the premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. It marked her first red carpet since giving birth to Kit.
"Baby's fine. She sat this one out," The Office alum joked. "The best thing my baby has been doing lately is sleeping. She doesn't love doing that, she loves not sleeping, but when she does, it's very fun."
"I'm busy right now, but when I see her and get her to smile first thing in the morning, oh my god," she continued. "It's the best feeling."
Hear more in the video below.
