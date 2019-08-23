Ming-Na Wen hopes moviegoers will give the new Mulan a chance.

The 55-year-old actress -- who voiced Mulan in Disney's 1998 animated musical movie -- spoke with ET's Ashley Crossan at the D23 Disney Legends event in Anaheim, California, about the upcoming live-action remake and the news that it will not include music.

"I think it's having the score [from the animated movie] but not as much the words," she shared. "I think it should play out really well because it is a very serious folklore in the Chinese culture."

Further defending the film, Wen added, "I think the fact that they want to kind of mix it up a little bit and not make it a duplicate of the animation, which is so beloved, it will probably really help making it stand out."

As for whether she has a cameo in the remake, Wen teased, "As [Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer] Jed Whedon has taught me to say, I can neither confirm nor deny. So there you go."

Back in 2017, Wen was eager to land a cameo in the upcoming Mulan movie. "I would love to have a part in it in some way," she told ET at the time. "We'll see -- knock on wood!'

She also gave the film her blessing. "I'm very excited that they want to do a live-action [film], because they've done so amazingly with all of the movies -- from Maleficent to Beauty and the Beast to Cinderella. I'm really looking forward to the live-action," she mused.

During a D23 panel, Wen praised her multiple Disney roles, including parts in Mulan,The Joy Luck Club, Ralph Breaks the Internetand Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"I have hit every bucket list thanks to Disney," she shared. "I used to pray to God, Buddha and the Force when I was a little girl, so it's astounding to me [that I'm here]."

Wen went on to praise her mother, Lin Chan, for being her role model.

"When people ask me how I get my inspiration for all these strong female role models, it's my mom," she said. "Single mom, held down three jobs to raise her kids. Met my step-father and he was able to bring us to America and she is a woman warrior, through and through. Thank you, mom, for giving me the courage to be here, to live this American dream. I love you."

Disney's live-action Mulan movie hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

