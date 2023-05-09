Minx, the acclaimed workplace comedy about an adult magazine written for women, will officially return with season 2 on July 21 at its new home on Starz.

The announcement comes months after creator Ellen Rapoport's show was initially renewed by HBO Max before the streamer later decided to cancel the series despite having nearly finished filming all of the new episodes. A month later, Minxwas saved by Starz, which got the rights to both installments.

In addition to revealing the summer premiere date, the series also shared the first official look at Minx editor Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) and the magazine's publisher, Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), who bumped heads in season 1 as they attempted to launch the first erotic magazine for women.

According to Starz, season 2 will see "Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know how to handle."

Rounding out the cast is Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowes as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Oscar Montoya as Richie and Elizabeth Perkins, who joins the series as Constance.

When it was first announced that Minx was headed to Starz, Rapoport shared her excitement in a statement to ET. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home."

She added, "Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

In an interview with Elle, Johnson teased what's in store for Minx, sharing that "a lot of big things" happen.

"Each character goes on a massive ride. There's a lot of great guest stars, there's a lot of big action. The characters get involved in a bunch of different adventures," Johnson said. "There's a whole new character in the mix that Elizabeth Perkins plays, she's a really great character. So, if you like the ride of Minx season 1, this season gets even bigger."

Minx season 2 will premiere Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz and will be available to stream on the Starz app starting at midnight. Season 1 is currently streaming on the Starz app.

