Miranda Cosgrove, has an unexpected Disney favorite. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Cosgrove in London for the launch of Paramount+ in the U.K. and Ireland, where she dished on the iCarly reboot and the go-to comfort show she loves to binge-watch when she needs that extra warm and fuzzy feeling.

"It's been crazy because when we wrapped the original iCarly, I really didn't think we were ever gonna visit these characters again, and now it's been like eight or nine years since we finished, and it's just been so much fun getting to come back and kind of see what the character would be like now, and watch her navigate her twenties and go through a lot of the same stuff that I'm going through," Cosgrove said of reprising her role as Carly Shay on the beloved Nickelodeon series.

With Cosgrove serving as an executive producer on the Paramount+ reboot, she gets to call some of the shots this time around, telling ET, that being behind the scenes have been a "rewarding" experience.

"It’s really fun because I get to be an executive producer on the show this time around, so, the experience has been really different from when I was thirteen and I did the show and I was just trying to remember the lines and do as good of a job that I could," Cosgrove explained.

Adding, "But now, I get to do so many things behind the scenes, and that's been one of the most rewarding parts of getting to come back, just like learning new skillsets and kind of building my confidence in that way."

With season 2 in the books, Cosgrove is hopeful that she'll get to do another.

"Well, I definitely have my fingers crossed. I hope that we do another, and we've done 2 so far, so, it's kind of gone by really fast, it’s kinda been a whirlwind," Cosgrove shared.

While it's definitely gone by quickly, the show has very much mirrored the 29-year-old actress's real life, with Carly facing some of the same dilemmas that Cosgrove does.

"It's also crazy, because a lot of the time, so many things end up happening in real life and then ending up on the show, like, even with the pilot episode of the show, it’s all about Carly trying to decide if she wants to start her show up again for the first time in 10 years, and that was exactly how I felt in real life, so it's just funny when things like that line up with the show," she explained.

When she's not working on her own show, Cosgrove said she's binging another early aughts favorite, Lizzie McGuire, with the Nickelodeon star noting that while some turned to iCarly during the pandemic for nostalgic comfort, she turned to the Disney classic.

"I feel like with Covid and everything, I feel like everybody does love nostalgia, but it’s kind of comforting, hopefully, it'll be comforting to people to get to see the show again," Cosgrove said about the timing of the show's return to TV screens. "And like for me, I loved Lizzy Maguire when I was little, and now even now, if I am at home and just wanna feel good and be happy I'll watch some old episodes of that show, so hopefully it'll just be fun, and it'll make people laugh and feel good."

Seasons 1 and 2 of iCarly are streaming now on Paramount+.

