Miranda Kerr is not holding back her feelings when it comes to her ex, Orlando Bloom and his fiancée, Katy Perry. In a new episode of the Moments with Candace Parker podcast, Kerr praised the "Firework" singer, and quipped that she loves Perry more than she does Bloom.

"We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together…I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad," Kerr said of the pop star.

"He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she continued of Bloom.

The model revealed that Perry helps her deal with her ex and has been great with her and Bloom's 10-year-old son, Flynn. Kerr also shares Hart, 3, and Myles, 1 -- with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel.

"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," Kerr shared. "When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along. I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for."

She continued, "We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!'"

Just last month, the two moms spent the day together at a launch event for Kerr's new KORA Organics product. "Wellness Wednesday," Kerr said in a clip shared to Perry's Instagram, as Perry sprayed hydration mist over herself and the model.

The pair also enjoyed a yoga class at the event, and Perry got a sweet shout out from Kerr as she addressed her guests.

"Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch!" Perry captioned her post on Instagram. "First time I did yoga since being preggers... let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk 😱🙃 #amianinfluencernowornah."

"Love you @katyperry," Kerr wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting Perry's video.

Perry is a big fan of Kerr's skincare brand, and recently joined the supermodel for an Instagram Live. Though their chat started as a promotion for the line, their conversation quickly turned to their modern family and motherhood.

"The kids are my No. 1 love," marveled Kerr. "It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

"It's the best job, and the most fulfilling," agreed Perry, who welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove, with Bloom last August. "I feel like I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views, and a lot of them I'm really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling of when I had my daughter."

"That was like all the love I was every searching for," Perry recalled, adding that welcoming a child gave her a sensation of "wholeness."

"It's the heart-opener of all heart-openers," Kerr agreed.

