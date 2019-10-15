Miranda Kerr Gives Birth to Baby No. 3!

Miranda Kerr is officially a mom of three!

The 36-year-old model gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, her rep confirmed toET in a statement on Tuesday. Kerr and her husband, 29-year-old Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, are already parents to a 1-year-son, Hart. Kerr also has an 8-year-old son, Flynn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom.

Kerr and Spiegel have decided to name their newborn Myles.

"We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time," Kerr's rep said on behalf of the model. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel announced she was pregnant in March. Since then, Kerr has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing glowing photos of her showing off her baby bump.

Kerr and Spiegel have been married since May 2017, when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. And clearly, Kerr is also on good terms with Bloom and his fiancee, Katy Perry. In June, the 34-year-old singer stepped out to support the launch of a new product in Kerr's Kora Organics skincare line and happily posed with her.



In November 2016, Kerr talked about co-parenting with 42-year-old Bloom.

"The most important thing is that when [Flynn] has his time with me, we have quality time together, and when he's with his dad, he has quality time with him," she told Elle Canada. "And it works out really well because I book in my photo shoots for the time he's with his dad, and the rest of the time I just get to be a mom."

In April 2017, Bloom took to Instagram to wish his ex a happy birthday with a sweet message, calling her an "an amazing mother, co-parent and friend."

Watch the video below for more:

