Miranda Lambert Gets 'Gussied Up' To Celebrate Husband Brendan McLoughlin's 30th Birthday
Miranda Lambert Says Husband Brendan ‘Loves' Getting Glam for AC…
Paul Bettany Says He's 'Already In' for 'WandaVision' Season 2 (…
Demi Lovato Says Aliens Are Looking Out for the Singer’s Best In…
Mila Kunis Says She and Ashton Kutcher Try to ‘Lead By Example’ …
Kaitlyn Dever Says She's Ready to Team Back Up With Beanie Felds…
‘And Just Like That…’ Release Date Revealed! When 'Sex and the C…
'And Just Like That': Carrie and Big Get Cozy in First Footage F…
Ree Drummond Reveals What Motivated Her 50-Pound Weight Loss (Ex…
Emmys 2021: Debbie Allen Full Backstage Interview
William Shatner Gets Emotional After Blue Origin Space Flight
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
'FBI: International' Sneak Peek: Forrester Confronts the Ambassa…
Inside ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’s Wedding Episode (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Does Celine Dion Impression on 'The Voice'
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘FBI: International’ (Exclusive)
Kenan Thompson Confirms He's Returning to ‘SNL’ (Exclusive)
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Mandy Moore Talks Life as a New Mom at the 2021 Emmys (Exclusive)
Watch Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's Final Performance of 'Isla…
Miranda Lambert is celebrating her husband in style! The 37-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, from his 30th birthday.
In the sweet shots, Lambert stuns in a printed dress and cowboy boots, while the birthday boy sports a gingham jacket and jeans. The pair smiled for a selfie and posed for a full-length pic, before Lambert gave McLoughlin a kiss on the cheek.
"Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today!" Lambert captioned the post. "Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin I love you so much. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years! #30 #HappyBirthday."
Lambert also shared a clip of McLoughlin excitedly hugging his birthday gift, a KitchenAid stand mixer. "I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us!" she wrote. "Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for!"
Getting dressed up for a night out is something both Lambert and her husband enjoy. In fact, at the ACM Awards in
April, the singer told ET that McLoughlin is "all about" getting red carpet ready.
"He's all glam," she said. "He's already picking out his jacket. He's great at it."
Lambert noted that McLoughlin, who recently starred in her "Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)" music video, is "chill" about all the glitz and glamour that is part of her career.
"What's fun is that he's not in the music industry anyways, so he's just happy to be there with me and let me do my thing," she told ET. "Then we kinda go home and resume life."
Watch the video below for more on the couple.
RELATED CONTENT:
Miranda Lambert Makes Out With Shirtless Husband in New Music Video
Watch Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Sing a 'Grease' Duet
Miranda Lambert Says Husband Loves Getting 'Glam' for the Red Carpet
Related Gallery