Miranda Lambert is throwing it back with some epic shots for Tiger King fans! The 36-year-old country singer took to social media on Monday sharing old photos of herself posing with Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), his ex-husband, John Finlay, employee Saff, who appears in the Netflix documentary, and another employee.

"Here’s a little Monday memory for y’all. #TigerKing#WayTooPrettyForPrison 😂😂🙋‍♀️," Lambert captioned the series of shots, referencing her song "Way Too Pretty for Prison" with Maren Morris and Joe Exotic's current stint in federal prison.

Critics quickly took to the comments section to complain about the post, considering Lambert is a longtime animal lover and Joe Exotic has been accused of abusing, exploiting, and killing animals. But some of the singer's overly vigilant fans also pointed out that these images were taken in 2017 when Lambert was on a trip to Texas to save displaced dogs following Hurricane Harvey.

At the time, Lambert was working with her MuttNation Foundation to find places in shelters for the dogs and it seems that Joe Exotic was there as well helping out.

Lambert also offered backstory on Twitter, writing, "During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners. MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more room and they could be treated and adopted. Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. now I know it's 'Joe Exotic' I've never been to his zoo and I didn't even know he had tiger. OBVIOUSLY I'd never condone animals being treated badly."

ET recently spoke with Joe's husband, Dillon Passage, about how the Tiger King is handling jail and what he knows about the Netflix documentary that's sweeping the internet by storm.

Watch the exclusive interview below:

