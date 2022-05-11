Miranda Lambert Reflects on Her Very Public Divorce From Blake Shelton: 'I Wasn't Prepared for That'
It's been nearly seven years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton split, but the reality of dealing with it in the public eye is still very much real for the 38-year-old singer. Lambert opened up in a rare interview with CBS News about how she handled the tabloid-frenzy around her divorce.
"I wasn't prepared for that," Lambert admitted. "Well, I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes."
As for dealing with the constant tabloid rumors of what went wrong in their relationship, Lambert said she had a very specific way of handling it. "I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth," she shared. "I will not lie in my music."
Lambert went on to explain that years later, she has found peace within herself. "I’ve also grown up and I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are," she shared. "I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself."
Following their split, Shelton moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he wed in July 2021. While it took Lambert a little longer to move on, she ultimately found happiness with now-husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she secretly married in 2019.
"It's like some kind of Hallmark movie or something," Lambert recalled of meeting McLoughlin during an appearance on Good Morning America where he was working as a security guard. "The redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York, but it actually happened that way."
Just like how her divorce from Shelton inspired her songwriting, so does life with McLoughlin, who recently starred in her music video for "Settling Down," a song inspired by him.
"He loves it," Lambert gushed of McLoughlin being her muse. "He's such a ham. I mean, he's white teeth, blue eyes ... if there's a camera, he'll jump in front of it. He's a very extroverted, outgoing person."
