Miranda Lambert and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot earlier this year after a whirlwind romance, and, it turns out, the "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer has her Pistol Annies bandmates to thank for her love story.

In a new profile for The New York Times, Lambert opens up about how she met her now-husband last year while promoting her country group's album on Good Morning America.

"My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," Lambert says of bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Lambert says her friends decided to stage a run-in between herself and McLoughlin at one of their concerts.

"They invited him to our show behind my back," the 35-year-old singer reveals. "They plucked him for me. My security guy, Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He’s here, and he’s pretty.'"

The couple's wedding completed the Pistol Annies' family, which Lambert -- who divorced Blake Shelton in 2015 -- notes has "three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals" between them.

"We’ve done a lot in nine years!" she quips.

Since getting together with McLoughlin, Lambert has been spending "quite a bit of time" in New York City. "I’m not great at navigating the city, but I’m great at calling an Uber," she says, laughing. "I got lost one day, walked to the West Side Highway, and my Apple Watch said I’d walked 13 miles."

She adds that the fan culture is different in the city, noting, "When people recognize you here, they don’t make a big deal. 'Oh. Hey. You’re Miranda Lambert. Like your music. Bye.'"

Back in September, a concertgoer told ET that Lambert praised McLoughlin in her Atlantic City, New Jersey, concert.

"Lucky for me, I'm not in a sad time anymore in my life," she told the audience, flashing her wedding ring. "Thank you to my sweet husband -- from Staten Island, by the way!"

