Miranda Lambert had a blast on the set of her new music video!

ET has an exclusive look at the making of the country superstar's visual for her latest single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash," which will be released on Thursday.

"This music video is about coming clean," Lambert explains in ET's behind-the-scenes clip, which shows her in jeans, a white tee with a yellow floral shirt and orange bandana getting down and dirty in a big white SUV. "We finally got to go off roading today and get a lil' dirty with my girlfriends, which was really fun!"

Released in July, Lambert explains that "It All Comes Out in the Wash" is a song about "getting in some not-so-pretty situations and knowing it's all going to come out OK."

Meanwhile, Lambert is also more than ready to share her new music with all her fans. "I'm so excited about new music out and new tour and finally putting the whole project together and taking it out on the road," she expresses. "I'm looking forward to it." This week, she released "Way Too Pretty for Prison" with Maren Morris.

ET caught up with Lambert back in June during CMA Fest, where she opened up about her new tunes that she had on the way.

"It's fun! I'm finishing the record right now and it's just high energy -- it's fun lyrics, it's clever, it's a lot of girl anthems," she teased.

Lambert's upcoming album will be her seventh solo record, following 2016's The Weight of These Wings, which included hits like "Vice," "Tin Man" and "We Should Be Friends." She also reteamed with her girl group, Pistol Annies, in 2018, releasing their third studio album together, Interstate Gospel, last November.

The blonde beauty is also gearing up for the revival of her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. The tour kicks off Sept. 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wraps Nov. 23 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It also features fellow country stars like Maren Morris, Elle King and Pistol Annies (find tickets and see the full list of tour dates here).

See more in the video below.

