This weekend was all about family for Miranda Lambert!

The 35-year-old country singer enjoyed celebrating with loved ones in Gruene, Texas, for two very special occasions.

“Celebrated mama turning 60 and our parents 40th anniversary Texas style!” Miranda captioned a series of photos. “Cheers Rick and Bev Lambert #boobsandtubes #gruene #texmex #allmyrowdyfriends #hubbysfirstfloat.”

In the pics a large group poses next to inner tubes before going for a river float. The “Way Too Pretty for Prison” singer is rocking a gingham red bikini with a baseball cap and a red bandana tied around her neck. Her New Yorker husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is by her side with his arm her.

Lambert also shared a shot of her precious parents, Rick and Bev, for their anniversary.

The family chowed down on Tex-Mex at the Adobe Verde restaurant, and Lambert also posed with Brendan and her brother, Luke, while rocking a large cowboy hat and giant hoop earrings.

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot in February after a whirlwind two-month romance. She was previously married to fellow country singer, Blake Shelton, from 2011 to 2015.

Lambert spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner post-wedding earlier this summer about this special time in her life. Check it out:

