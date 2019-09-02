Miranda Lambert is loving married life on the road.

On Saturday night, the 35-year-old country crooner performed at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as part of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour, and gave a sweet shout out to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, before singing her heartbreaking 2016 ballad, "Tin Man."

"I love country music, I live and breathe it,” she began. "Something about country music is usually a sad song. You gotta have them, sometimes the sad song gets you through a sad time, isn’t that right?"

A concertgoer tells ET that Lambert went on to praise McLoughlin, a NYPD cop who she married earlier this year and was with her in Atlantic City.

"Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life," she shared while showing off her wedding ring. "Thank you to my sweet husband -- from Staten Island, by the way!"

"But no matter what, sometimes you always go maybe in a dark room and drink a beer and sing a sad song and that’s what I’m going to do, because I love it," Lambert added.

In addition to "Tin Man," Lambert -- who was dressed in sparkly tights, cut-off shorts, a glitter belt and a black sparkling bodysuit with red tassels on the sleeves -- also got the crowd to their feet with performances of her songs "Vice," "House That Built Me," and her newest single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa/Michael Simon/Startraksphoto

Following the show, Borgata's Premier Nightclub provided a donation to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation’s Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign, and additionally donated over $2,000 worth of dog and pet supplies to the Humane Society of Atlantic County.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Lambert about her new music and her new love.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," Lambert continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

