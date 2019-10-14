Miranda Lambert is ready to do some celebrating!

On Monday, the 35-year-old country crooner took to Instagram to wish her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a happy 29th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes. 😍💥🌟❤️#foreverandeveramen," Lambert captioned a black-and-white photo of herself cuddled up next to McLoughlin.

In addition, the "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer posted to her Instagram Story a pic of her cozy night at home with her husband, writing: "Home! Wine and fire with my ❤️ #fireweather."

Lambert and McLoughlin were married earlier this year and since then, her man has been the subject of many of her social media messages, including a few shirtless "house husband" posts.

Earlier this year, ET spoke with Lambert about her new love.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she gushed. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," Lambert continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

