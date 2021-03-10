Miranda Lambert isn't playing around with her look for the 2021 GRAMMYs.

Ahead of Sunday's annual awards ceremony, the 37-year-old singer exclusively told ET that she's planning to dress up her outfit with a very steamy "accessory" -- her husband, Brendan McLoughlin!

"I'm going sleek and sexy," Lambert teased to ET's Keltie Knight. "I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that. I'm not really a princess gal."

Lambert is nominated for three GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, including Best Country Song for her hit, "Bluebird," which she'll be performing live with her band. When asked what fans can expect from the upcoming performance, Lambert said, "The set is beautiful."

"It's very feminine and beautiful," she shared. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

"I think 'Bluebird' just came at a really crazy time. I think the message of the song, we obviously would never have known what we were writing when we were writing it," she continued. "But when it became a single, it was kind of the beginning of 2020. So I think it was kind of a little beacon of a song of hope for people. It was for us, so I'm really thankful that it came out when it did, and that it helped people through something."

Lambert added that she's also so grateful for the opportunity to even just perform again, after a year of putting everything on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think all of the [GRAMMY] artists have a little more gratitude and are thankful," she explained. "When you're forced to miss out on what you love to do, it's like, we'll never take it for granted again. We've all missed it so much and we miss the fans. I've missed the fans this year, for sure, but I'm at least glad that we can be in their homes with them on GRAMMY day."

In addition to Lambert, stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will all be taking the stage to perform on Sunday. As we patiently wait to see what they'll deliver (and wear on the red carpet!), watch the video below to hear more on what to expect from this year's ceremony.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Follow along right here at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the annual awards show, including how to watch the GRAMMYs, GRAMMYs performers, Best Dressed stars and more.

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Married Life at Home With Husband Brendan McLoughlin (Exclusive)



