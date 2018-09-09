Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin Crowned Miss America 2019

And your new Miss America is… Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin!

Franklin took home the crown in Sunday's live pageant -- hosted by Dancing With the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba and TV personality Ross Mathews -- beating out 51 other competitors, one from each of the United States plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Last year's reigning Miss America, Cara Mund, passed on the title as she crowned Franklin at the end of Sunday's groundbreaking pageant, which was the first ever to do away with the swimsuit portion of the competition.

Coming in as the first runner-up is Miss Connecticut Bridget Oei, while Miss Louisiana Holli Conway came in as the night's second runner-up.

Franklin -- who attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts majoring in Music Composition -- wowed the judges during the talent portion of the live show, when she blew away the judges with an incredible performance of "Quando m'en vo'" from the classic opera La Boheme.

For winning, Franklin is guaranteed a six-figure salary and paid expenses during her year-long reign, as well as a $50,000 scholarship and an appearance agreement with Dick Clark Productions.

