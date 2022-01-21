‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic, New Release Dates Set
Tom Cruise Forced Into Self-Isolation After Positive COVID-19 Te…
Dwayne Johnson Says There's 'No Chance' He's Returning to 'Fast …
Pamela Anderson Splits From Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst After 1 …
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Snuggle Up on a Romantic Getaway…
Zendaya Reacts to Tom Holland Wanting to Guest Star on 'Euphoria…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-Man' Brotherhood With Tobey Maguire a…
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Emma Watson and Tom Felton Address Their…
'How I Met Your Father' Cast on Their Dream Guest Stars From the…
'Harry Potter' Reunion Producers Admit to Emma Watson-Related Mi…
Andrew Garfield Lied to Emma Stone About 'Spider-Man: No Way Hom…
Lady Gaga on Palm Springs International Film Awards Honor
Watch Kate Middleton's Impressive Piano Performance at Royal Chr…
Remembering Bob Saget: ‘Full House’ Cast and Famous Friends Pay …
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
The release of Mission: Impossible 7 has proven to be, well, impossible. It's been pushed yet again due to the ongoing pandemic.
Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media announced Friday that "after thoughtful consideration [they] have decided to postpone the release for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic." Furthermore, the distributor and production company announced the new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.
"We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience," the statement said.
The Tom Cruise-led franchise saw Mission: Impossible 7 suffer multiple delays. It had been pushed from November 2021 to May 2022, before its last release date of Sept. 30, 2022. Production also was forced to shut down last June after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Production for the seventh installment of the $3.5-billion-franchise wrapped last September. As for the eighth installment, it was initially slated to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.
Cruise fans chomping at the bit to see the action star and theaters shouldn't fret. They can finally see Cruise on the big screen when Top Gun: Maverick finally premieres on May 27. The sequel to the iconic 1986 film was initially set to hit theaters June 2020 before it was delayed to fall 2021, again due to the ongoing pandemic.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Cruise Attends Wimbledon With 'Mission Impossible' Actresses
Tom Cruise Lands Helicopter in a Family's Field, Offers Them a Ride
Tom Cruise Stands by His COVID-19 Rant to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Crew